Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,017 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $131.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.78.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.