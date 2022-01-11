Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Roche by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

