Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Ossiam increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Moody’s by 22.6% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $361.79 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

