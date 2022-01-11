Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 197 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Amundi purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,316,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

