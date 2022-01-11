Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,131.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,463.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,471.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,637.90.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

