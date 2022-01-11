Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,047 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $60.19 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

