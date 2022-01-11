Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,943 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,739 shares of company stock worth $204,064,883 in the last 90 days.

COIN stock opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.20.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.