Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,100 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 34.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,441,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,472,000 after acquiring an additional 599,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

