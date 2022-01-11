Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 286.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,509 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.63.

NVDA opened at $270.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $676.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

