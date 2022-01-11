Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of ETWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,592. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,280 shares of company stock valued at $801,646. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.