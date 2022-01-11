Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $129,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $315,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.88. 3,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,968. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

