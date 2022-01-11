British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 3,400 Price Target at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($46.15) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($51.16) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,542.90 ($48.09).
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,883 ($39.13) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.56). The firm has a market cap of £66.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,652.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,676.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
