British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given New GBX 3,400 Price Target at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,300 ($44.79) to GBX 3,400 ($46.15) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($51.16) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,542.90 ($48.09).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,883 ($39.13) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914.50 ($39.56). The firm has a market cap of £66.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,652.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,676.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

