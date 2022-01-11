British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 556 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.55).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.94) to GBX 630 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.39) to GBX 650 ($8.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 526 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,729.12).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 547.20 ($7.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 513.81. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 554.40 ($7.53).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. British Land’s payout ratio is 2.03%.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

