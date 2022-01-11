Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 429.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock worth $11,736,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BR opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

