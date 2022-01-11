Brokerages Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post sales of $561.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.00 million and the lowest is $545.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $460.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,952. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $783.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

