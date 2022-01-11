Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $33.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year sales of $132.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 75.01% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 425,912 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.86%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

