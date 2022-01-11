Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

BDSI opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765 in the last ninety days. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 46,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

