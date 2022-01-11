Brokerages Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will report sales of $158.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.29 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $563.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.92 million to $612.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $649.46 million, with estimates ranging from $543.42 million to $708.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter.

BXSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 170,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,780. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

