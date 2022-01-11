Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ KOR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $412.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.25.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.