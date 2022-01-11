Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$1.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post ($1.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 14,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,337. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $534.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209,491 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

