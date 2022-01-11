Brokerages Anticipate electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). electroCore posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

ECOR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

