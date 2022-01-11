Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. 1,532,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after buying an additional 1,193,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after buying an additional 749,807 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

