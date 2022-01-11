Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.05 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post sales of $256.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.97 million. AZEK reported sales of $212.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. AZEK’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

AZEK stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93. AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 76,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

