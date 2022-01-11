Brokerages Anticipate Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Trex reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

TREX stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average of $112.75. Trex has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Trex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after acquiring an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

