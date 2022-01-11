Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $53.71 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

