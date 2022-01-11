Brokerages Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report $585.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.40 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $541.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.34. 656,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

