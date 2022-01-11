Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post sales of $9.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.19 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $29.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.36 billion to $31.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $19.06. 619,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,273,527. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 19,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

