Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. APA posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.73. APA has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

