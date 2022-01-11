Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.38 Million

Brokerages predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce sales of $41.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.08 million and the highest is $41.67 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $788.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.