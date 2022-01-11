Brokerages Expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CI Financial.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

CIXX opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $14,301,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.