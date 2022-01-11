Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

NYSE GIL opened at $41.59 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,035,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

