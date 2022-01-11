Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will announce $573.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.63 million and the lowest is $542.62 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $441.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,714. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

