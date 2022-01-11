Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 15,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $67,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 17,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $73,350.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,665,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 686,619 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,112,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

