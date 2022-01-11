Brokerages Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce $612.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.73 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. 483,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

