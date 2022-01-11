Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report $10.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.19 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $61.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 7,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,325. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

