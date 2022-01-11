Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report $31.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.37 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $25.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $104.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $105.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $127.18 million, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $128.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 85.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Portaro acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $98.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

