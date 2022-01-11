Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Price Target at $301.57

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $273.13. 1,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CACI International by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.