Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $177.54

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

CDNS traded up $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.17. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 36,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

