Brokerages Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Target Price at $247.60

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.60.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.24 and a 200 day moving average of $216.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

