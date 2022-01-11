Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target at $150.90

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,009,036 shares of company stock valued at $389,069,498. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after acquiring an additional 232,981 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 947,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.84. Catalent has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

