Brokerages Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT at $43.08

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 98.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,315.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 20,059.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $39.03 on Friday. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.