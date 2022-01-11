Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $125.75

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $104.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.