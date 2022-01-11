Brokerages Set Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Price Target at C$7.96

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 205,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$374.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$7.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$291.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

