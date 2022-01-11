Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$89.33

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BNS traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$91.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,807. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$67.90 and a 52 week high of C$91.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.45. The stock has a market cap of C$111.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

