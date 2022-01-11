Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Target Price at $132.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($306.82) to €210.00 ($238.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $30.79 on Friday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

