Brokerages Set Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Target Price at €106.76

Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.33 ($119.70).

Several analysts have commented on ZAL shares. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ZAL traded down €2.46 ($2.80) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €64.50 ($73.30). 848,378 shares of the stock traded hands. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($56.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.01.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

