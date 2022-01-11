Brokers Issue Forecasts for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $5.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $191.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.71.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,555,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

