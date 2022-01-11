Brokers Issue Forecasts for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5,411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 438,379 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

