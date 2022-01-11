Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

ZION stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

