BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CFO Sells $169,650.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.05. 59,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $383.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

